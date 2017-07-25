See car crash stats where you live with DMV’s new map

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles wants to make traffic crash data more accessible for Virginians interested in gaining a better understanding of crashes occurring in their

neighborhoods. DMV’s Highway Safety Office recently added an interactive Crash Locations Map to its website.

state – and filter those crashes to street level. The data can also be narrowed by year and by more than a dozen crash factors, such as speed, alcohol or texting.

“Educating drivers is an important part of crash prevention,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “This new feature allows Virginians to see where crashes occur most in their neighborhoods and the factors causing those crashes. With this information, you might use extra caution when traveling through a particular intersection or remind a new driver of the hazards of driving at an unsafe speed on a road near your home where speed-related crashes happen regularly.”

In addition to the Crash Locations Map, DMV also hosts interactive features that allow users to create a Crash Data Report or explore a map of High Crash Locations, called clusters. All of these features are part of the Highway Safety Office’s state-of-the-art automated Traffic Records Electronic Data System (TREDS) that centralizes all of Virginia’s crash data and related information.

