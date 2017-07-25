Second lawsuit filed aimed at halting Northside apartment project

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A second lawsuit has been filed against the developer of a Richmond apartment project.

The ‘Canopy at Westwood’ is a 300-unit apartment complex. The project is planned across from the Union Presbyterian Seminary on Brook Road.

According to zoning records, the seminary promised it would use the space for educational purposes, not commercial gain.

Last month, neighbors trying to shut down the development hit a major road block after a judge dismissed their lawsuit that sought to stop the large apartment complex from going up on the Westwood Tract.

Now, residents say they support a new lawsuit aimed at halting the project.

Residents sent 8News a statement saying, in part:

The Canopy Project will impose significant school, traffic, stormwater and historic impacts on surrounding Northside neighborhoods and city taxpayers at large. City Council has requested that the mayor study and quantify these impacts, but the administration has not taken any action to quantify the costs that this project will impose on City taxpayers and surrounding neighborhoods.”

A spokesperson for Union Presbyterian Seminary also sent 8News the following statement:

We appreciate the Circuit Court’s consideration of this case and look forward to the decision, which we believe will uphold our view that the development was properly approved by the City of Richmond and the Board of Zoning Appeals.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

