River City Classic golf tournament welcomes Redskins to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Redskins Training Camp begins Thursday at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center, but many members of the team’s coaching staff and other personnel are already in Richmond. They came out to the Country Club of Virginia’s Westhampton Course Tuesday morning to play in the River City Classic. The event pairs local business leaders, who have paid head of time, with local celebrities as well as Redskins coaches and personnel.

Super Bowl XXII Champion and newly-minted Senior Vice President of Player Personnel Doug Williams participated as did Head Coach Jay Gruden.

Gruden took pride in being the best golfer of the bunch, as far as the team was concerned.

“I’ve taken down every assistant on my staff, so I feel good about that,” Gruden said.

WATCH: @Redskins HC Jay Gruden casually birdies the par 4 16th at CCV, then discusses his golf domination of his coaching staff #HTTR @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/tP8zvpGYTQ — Mitch Carr (@mitchcarrtv) July 25, 2017

Gruden will have a press conference Wednesday before the beginning of camp on Thursday. The full training camp schedule can be found here.