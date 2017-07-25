Questions remain over how city will fund resigned city auditor’s hefty severance deal

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Former Richmond City Auditor Umesh Dalal received $400,000 in severance pay after he resigned last week over allegations that he bullied employees on his staff. Where the money will come from to fund that hefty package, however, remains a mystery.

8News Reporter Kerri O’Brien asked City Council President Chris Hilbert where in the budget the money will come from to cover Dalal’s record high severance package. He said council members still need to discuss that.

Under the terms of Dalal’s deal, $285,000 will go towards boosting his retirement plan. Mayor Levar Stoney called the supplemental retirement payout excessive.

When asked if he feared a lawsuit, Hilbert wouldn’t comment. But he did hint that the decision wasn’t easy.

“It is difficult,” Hilbert said referring to Dalal’s hefty retirement payout. “I wish we didn’t have to do that — we didn’t have to do that — but I felt accessing all the risks associated with this that was the best way to go.”

8News has also learned that the city auditor’s office is understaffed, down roughly five positions. That means the office charged with exposing waste, fraud and abuse in city hall may have to cut some of its planned audits.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.