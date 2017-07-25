RPD: Man shot dead by police after he refused to drop ax, knife

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police says an armed suspect carrying a knife and ax was shot dead Tuesday morning after he refused to listen to police.

According to Richmond Police, they started getting calls around 9:30 a.m. about the suspect near Tredegar in downtown Richmond. Officers responded but couldn’t find him.

Police say they got another call about 10 minutes later about the same suspect threatening construction workers on 5th Street. Police say they then received another call around 9:52 a.m. at 9th and Cary Streets and then another at 12th and Canal about an armed man.

At 10:05 a.m., officers found the suspect at 3rd and Main Streets. Richmond Police Chief Durham says de-escalation techniques were used to get suspect to drop his weapons. Officers also tried to tase the suspect but that did not work. At some point after that, officers shot the suspect.

One officer was injured as a result of the shots but is expected to be OK. Police said it was friendly fire.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

