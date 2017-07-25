Photos: Driver slams into Chester car dealership

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WRIC) — A Chester car dealership is significantly damaged after a driver drove straight through the building on Tuesday morning.

Pictures sent to 8News show the car all the way through Priority Toyota, located at 2000 Walthall Center Dr. in Chester.

Car in building View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo Credit: Matt Dycus Photo Credit: Matt Dycus Photo Credit: Matt Dycus

Chesterfield Fire says no injuries were reported and charges are pending.

