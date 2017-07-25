Partnership for the Future: Paulette Hall

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Low income and first generation students are conquering challenges and shining in the classroom.

It’s all thanks to hard work and a program called, ‘Partnership for the Future.’

In the first installment of a three-part series, 8News Anchor Christina Feerick introduces you to Paulette Hall, the most recent valedictorian of Huguenot High School who has a full scholarship to attend William and Mary this fall.

