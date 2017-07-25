Online fundraising campaign launched for Henrico couple who lost everything in fire

HENRICO, Co., (WRIC) — A GoFundMe page is up and running for the Henrico couple who lost everything in a house fire on July 13.

This fire injured six people including a firefighter and completely destroyed Carlton and Norma Waddell’s home on Charles City Road.

Mrs. Waddell and her nephew were seriously injured in the fire.

Neighbors tell 8News the homeowners have lived in the home for decades.

The GoFundMe account, which has already garnered over $2,500, can be found here.

