(WRIC) — Taco fans, it’s your time to shine.

Lyft is announcing a new Taco Mode. It’s a partnership with Taco Bell that will take you to the closest Taco Bell location.

You will also receive a free taco coupon if you use Taco Mode.

The feature is being tested in Orange County, California, but Lyft expects to roll it out nationally in 2018.

