Local businesses come to the rescue of fire department in dire need of repairs

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Local businesses are coming to the rescue of a fire department in desperate need of repairs.

Earlier this month, 8News reported that the Wagstaff Volunteer Fire Department in Chesterfield County was in danger of closing if it didn’t get repairs.

Now, a business called ‘Americool’ has stepped in to donate a new H-VAC unit. Other businesses, including Lowe’s and Tim Jones Roofing, are donating materials and labor to finish other projects.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.