Hopewell shooting victim upgraded to stable condition

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Hopewell are investigating after a Petersburg man was injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 3900 block of Oaklawn Boulevard shortly after 4 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was flown to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, although his condition was later upgraded to stable.

Police later determined that the shooting occurred in the 1500 block of Piper Square Drive, and that after being shot, the victim drove to the nearest service station for help.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

The Hopewell Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this matter and is requesting that any person(s) who may have witnessed the incident, were traveling in and around the area at the time of this incident or have any information to provide regarding the shooting, contact lead Detective Mark Polumbo at (804) 541-2284.

Additionally, any person(s) who have information on this or any other crime occurring in the City of Hopewell may contact the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers in Hopewell at 541-2202 or in Prince George County at 733-2777.

