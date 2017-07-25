Deadly officer-involved shooting in downtown Richmond leaves residents shaken

RICHMOND (WRIC) — An officer-involved shooting left an ax-wielding suspect dead and residents in Richmond stunned on Tuesday.

8News spoke with witnesses in the areas where Richmond Police said the suspect made numerous threats.

Several said they were shocked that the incident ended tragically.

Tiffany McCoy captured the aftermath of the incident on Facebook Live outside of her job at 3rd Street Diner.

“It happened so quick and I was so shocked,” McCoy said. “I turned around and ran to the glass, there was a whole bunch of cop cars that just pulled up, they jumped out the car they were in the intersection right in front of my work.

“He was jumping up and down, swinging (the axe) around, and he ended up running towards them,” McCoy added. “They tried to tase him and he kept running and he got within a couple feet of them and they shot him. He fell to the ground and then he was bleeding out.”

Much of downtown Richmond came to a standstill, with many onlookers curious as to what took place.

“That’s not something that you see or you hear about it all the time, but it’s not something that you see right close to you right in front of your eyes,” McCoy said.

Carl Athey, a bartender at Penny Lane Pub, spoke to 8News off-camera about passing the suspect with a knife in his hand while riding his bike to work.

Witnesses said a fatal ending was the last thought that came to mind.

“I’m like sick to my stomach, still shaky,” McCoy said.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.