Colonial Heights votes to change grading scale

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — School board members in Colonial Heights voted Tuesday night to change the grading scale from a six-point grading scale to a 10-point grading scale.

The change will go into effect for the 2018-19 school year.

Currently, the Colonial Heights grading scale is separated by six points, meaning a 73 is the lowest passing grade.

Many neighboring jurisdictions have a 10 point grading scale where the lowest passing grade is a 60 — a 13 point difference.

Parents who were in support of the change say the current six-point grading scale puts their children at a disadvantage when it comes to calculating a student’s GPA.

“I want my son to have the same opportunities as any other kid going to college,” parent Samantha Barnes said.

But others said they wanted the grading scale left alone.

“My oldest, he graduated with honors and he worked for it,” parent Tara Garrison said. “He had to earn that and I instilled that in him, just like my youngest. I teach them that good grades don’t come easy and you have to work hard and I think lowering it is just going to take that away.”

