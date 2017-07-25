Bring a piece of the Byrd Theatre home

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — You could soon have the historic Byrd Theatre seats sitting in your home

The theatre is auctioning off its original seats at their “Roaring Twenties Gala” Tuesday night, as they are about to undergo a 12-week renovation and replace the seats.

The tickets for the gala are $400 per person and that’s just to get into the door.

The event is set to start at 6 p.m. For more information, click here.

__

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.