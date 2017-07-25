Bank robbery suspect sought in Spotsylvania County

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Spotsylvania County need help identifying the suspect who robbed a local bank on Monday, July 24.

At around noon, police say the male suspect entered the Union First Market Bank located at 5510 Morris Road and handed a teller a note demanding money. The clerk complied and handed the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash. No weapon was displayed during the incident.

The suspect, who is described as a 6’0″-6’2″ black male with a heavy build who was wearing a black hat and jeans, was last seen fleeing the business on foot.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information please contact Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 1.800.925.5822 or 540.582.5822.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.