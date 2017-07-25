Active shooting investigation in Williamsburg; hospital on lockdown

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The area of Second Street in Williamsburg is closed due to an active incident, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are advising people to avoid the area.

Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center has been placed on lockdown, due to recommendation by police.

No one can come in or out of the hospital.

10 On Your Side’s Jason Marks confirmed with the sheriff’s office that they are responding to a shooting, but they say this is a very active situation.

VDOT officials tweeted Tuesday that an incident on VA-143 (Merrimac Trail) southbound, which is just off Second Street, closed all northbound and southbound lanes.

