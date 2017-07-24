VSP: Trooper shoots woman at Dinwiddie home after she pointed weapon at trooper, deputies

DINWIDDIE Co., (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting involving a Virginia State Trooper on Sunday night.

According to a press release from VSP, around 9:40 p.m., VSP responded to assist the Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Office with a call of a suicidal person in the 10,000 block of Scotts Road in Dinwiddie County.

When troopers and deputies arrived on the scene, they found a woman in the back yard with a weapon in her hand. VSP says the woman ignored their commands for her drop the weapon and instead, she pointed it at the trooper and deputies. The trooper then fired their weapon and struck the woman.

The woman was transported to Southside Regional Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Neither the trooper nor the deputies were injured in the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing and the trooper has been placed on administrative leave as according to Virginia State Police policy.

