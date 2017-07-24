Thousands without power after storms roll through Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dominion Energy is working to restore power to thousands of customers across Central Virginia Monday morning after storms rolled through the area overnight.

The majority of the outages stem from Henrico, Hanover and Powhatan counties.

Around 2 a.m., roughly 7,000 customers were without power. That number has gradually dwindled down to just over 1,300 customers.

8News reporter Roxie Bustamante was on the scene of a downed tree and snapped power lines on O and 33rd Streets in Richmond. A downed power line was also reported at Lakeside Avenue and Hilliard Road in Richmond.

CONT.: I'm now live in Richmond where a downed tree and power line has 33rd and O Streets blocked off. The latest coming up on @8NEWS #GMRVA pic.twitter.com/iqhYkOG8kK — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) July 24, 2017

Two locations in Richmond where the road is closed due to downed wires: Lakeside Ave & Hilliard Road, 33rd & O Street. #GMRVA pic.twitter.com/E0Uf1VSavt — Katie Dupree (@Katie8NewsWx) July 24, 2017

Hilliard Rd b/t Lakeside & Ellis Avenues blocked off after tree snapped Verizon and power lines. Detour in place, but try to avoid area. pic.twitter.com/Irgbw7IE1G — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) July 24, 2017

There’s no word on how long the cleanup will take or when the power will be fully restored.

