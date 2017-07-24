Target rolling out curbside pickup

(WRIC) — Target is testing a new feature to make online ordering a little easier for its customers.

They are rolling out a curbside pickup service. If you place an order online, you’ll be able to drive up to a designated parking spot and pickup your order.

Employees will then bring your order directly to your car so you can avoid the heat.

The program is in the testing phase now, and it’s an extension of the current in-store pickup service.

The curbside pick up service was shut down last year, but they are trying to revive it.

