Storms cause widespread outages, downed power lines

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dominion Energy is working to restore power to hundreds of customers across Central Virginia on Monday after storms rolled through the area overnight.
The majority of the outages stem from Henrico and Powhatan counties.
Around 2 a.m., roughly 7,000 customers were without power. That number has gradually dwindled down to just over 500 customers.
The storm has also caused some traffic headaches for Richmond and Henrico residents. Downed power lines have blocked off Hilliard Road between Lakeside and Ellis Avenues in Henrico County. Dominion Energy has rerouted the grid so only one business is without power.
A downed tree and power line also blocked off 33rd and O Streets in Richmond for most of the morning. The area has since been reopened.
There’s no word on when power will be fully restored but the latest power outage summaries can be found here.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
