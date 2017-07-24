Storms cause widespread outages, downed power lines

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dominion Energy is working to restore power to hundreds of customers across Central Virginia on Monday after storms rolled through the area overnight.

The majority of the outages stem from Henrico and Powhatan counties.

Around 2 a.m., roughly 7,000 customers were without power. That number has gradually dwindled down to just over 500 customers.

The storm has also caused some traffic headaches for Richmond and Henrico residents. Downed power lines have blocked off Hilliard Road between Lakeside and Ellis Avenues in Henrico County. Dominion Energy has rerouted the grid so only one business is without power.

Hilliard Rd b/t Lakeside & Ellis Avenues blocked off after tree snapped Verizon and power lines. Detour in place, but try to avoid area. pic.twitter.com/Irgbw7IE1G — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) July 24, 2017

A downed tree and power line also blocked off 33rd and O Streets in Richmond for most of the morning. The area has since been reopened.

CONT.: I'm now live in Richmond where a downed tree and power line has 33rd and O Streets blocked off. The latest coming up on @8NEWS #GMRVA pic.twitter.com/iqhYkOG8kK — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) July 24, 2017

Two locations in Richmond where the road is closed due to downed wires: Lakeside Ave & Hilliard Road, 33rd & O Street. #GMRVA pic.twitter.com/E0Uf1VSavt — Katie Dupree (@Katie8NewsWx) July 24, 2017

There’s no word on when power will be fully restored but the latest power outage summaries can be found here.

