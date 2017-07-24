Staunton man’s dog returned after his vehicle was stolen with her inside

STAUNTON, Va. (WRIC) — The chocolate Labrador that was inside a vehicle when it was stolen in Staunton on Monday has been returned to her owner.

Sambo Croft, who’s 1997 Jeep Cherokee was stolen at a Food Lion grocery store located at 2411 W. Beverley Street with his dog Bailey inside, said in a Facebook post that Bailey was dropped off in the back of a truck by someone at a Walmart before they fled in the jeep.

Croft thanked local and state police for searching all day for Bailey.

His jeep, with license plates reading VUH-7671, is still missing. It has a Patagonia trout sticker and nighthawk force optics sticker on the read glass.

Anyone that has information regarding this vehicle is asked to contact the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3842 or the Central Shenandoah Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-2017.

