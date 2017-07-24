Senior alert issued for missing Staunton man with cognitive impairment, vision problems

STAUNTON, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert for a missing 73-year-old man out of Staunton.

Charles Carroll Alsop, 73, is described by police as 6″0′, weighing 158 pounds, blue eyes, and gray hair. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a gray zip pullover, and loafers.

The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and vision problems, and police say his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Call the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3842 if you see Alsop or know of his whereabouts.

