Resigned city auditor given nearly $400,000 severance package

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News has learned that former Richmond City Auditor Umesh Dalal, who resigned last week amid allegations that he bullied and verbally abused members of his staff, was given a nearly $400,000 severance package.

The city auditor position is appointed by city council members, who announced the details regarding Dalal’s severance deal on Monday:

Total monies to be paid include: $391,885.89, which consists of the severance payment called for by his employment agreement with the City in the amount of $83,504.75; earned but unused vacation pay in the amount of $23,486.40; and, $284,894.74 to be paid to the Richmond Retirement System.

Providing severance money to outgoing employees and reimbursing them for their unused vacation time is not uncommon — when Mayor Levar Stoney took over office earlier this year, he approved severance packages for three of four department heads who he let go.

None of those deals, however, included money for their retirement.

Mayor Stoney, who has been critical of some severance packages previously approved by city council, called the package excessive and is expected to issue a full statement.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

