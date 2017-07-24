Police seek stolen vehicle, dog last seen in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WRIC) — The Staunton Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a stolen vehicle and dog.

The vehicle — a 1997 Jeep Cherokee with a license plate reading VUH-7671 — was last seen parked at the Food Lion grocery store located at 2411 W. Beverley Street in Staunton. Police say a chocolate Labrador was inside the vehicle when it was stolen. The vehicle has a Patagonia trout sticker and nighthawk force optics sticker on the read glass.

Anyone that has information regarding this vehicle is asked to contact the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3842 or the Central Shenandoah Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-2017.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.