Police: No injuries after vehicle backs into Carytown store

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — No one was injured after a police say a driver backed their vehicle into a Carytown business Monday afternoon.

Police tell 8News they were called to an accident in the 3200 block of West Cary Street at around 2:30 p.m. Their initial investigation determined the driver of a vehicle backed into the Glassdoor women’s clothing and accessories store.

No injuries were reported and no charges have been filed at this time.

