Police: Man assaults Henrico officer during DUI arrest

HENRICO Co., (WRIC) — A man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop in Henrico County on Sunday.

Henrico police say they stopped a vehicle on Staple Mills Road and Hermitage Road for a traffic violation.

Christopher Cary Harmon, 28, was the driver and was suspected of being under the influence. Police say during the encounter, Harmon assaulted an officer and was taken into custody.

Harmon was charged with driving under the influence, assault on a law enforcement officer, refusal of a chemical test, and obstruction of justice.

