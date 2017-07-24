Man arrested after allegedly exposing himself in Henrico

HENRICO Co., (WRIC) — Police have arrested a man for allegedly exposing himself in Henrico County on Sunday.

Henrico police say they responded to the 2900 block of Williamsburg Road for a man exposing himself. The victims told police the suspect, Darnell Wayne Barbee, 58, had his genitalia exposed as they walked by.

Barbee was arrested for public intoxication and two counts of indecent exposure.

