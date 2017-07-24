Get Fit RVA: Whitney tries the latest workout craze at PLANKrva

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WRIC) — In this week’s Get Fit RVA, Anchor Whitney Harris tries a new workout craze that has celebrities, and even Michelle Obama, on board.

At PLANKrva, they use the “Lagree Method,” named after the man who invented the machine, Sebastien Lagree, and the original pilates machine.

This is the only studio with Megaformer machines in the region and the only one with trainers certified in that workout method.

Watch Whitney’s full workout in the featured video.

___

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.