Dozens sick, including 6 in Virginia, from papayas tainted with salmonella

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — You may want to take a closer look at the papayas in your kitchen.

The Food and Drug Administration says Caribena brand Maradol papayas have been linked to a salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 47 people in 12 states, including Virginia. At least one of the victims has died.

Caribena brand papayas come from Mexico, are distributed in Texas and have a red, green and yellow sticker. If you have these papayas, the FDA says you should throw them out. Officials are investigating if other brands are linked to the outbreak. For more information, click here