Amy Lacey’s Pet Corner: This summer’s mosquitoes pose a serious health issue to your pets

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — In this web-exclusive series, 8News Anchor Amy Lacey introduces us to pets across Central Virginia, highlighting everything from medical needs to trends and how you can be a better pet parent.

In this episode, Amy stops by Richmond Animal League (RAL) to learn more about the dangerous health issue mosquitoes are posing for your pets this summer.

Heartworms are transmitted by the bite of an infected mosquito.

According to this map and data collected by the American Heartworm Society, Central Virginia had more cases than many other places in the country in 2016.

Abbey Grobe of RAL says you can keep your pets safe by being proactive around your house.

“If you have basins, make sure to tip them over and drain them so the larvae can’t become mosquitoes,” suggests Grobe.

