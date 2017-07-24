$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold at Richmond store

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Someone won $1 million in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing, Virginia Lottery said in a press release.

The Mega Millions ticket was bought at Corner Mart, 4027 West Broad Street in Richmond.

Each of those tickets matched the first five winning numbers and missed only the final number.

Whoever has these tickets has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize. The Lottery advises that before doing anything else, the winners should immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership. When the person is ready to claim the million-dollar prize, he or she should contact the Virginia Lottery.

