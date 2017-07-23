Visitation for Henrico County officer who died to be held Sunday

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Visitation for a Henrico County Police officer who died suddenly last week is being held Sunday.

Lieutenant David Craft’s visitation is being held at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church from 2 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.

The funeral service will be held Monday at 2 p.m.

The 44-year-old officer worked at the Henrico County Police Department for 17 years.

Craft is survived by a wife and daughter.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.