VIDEO: Elderly woman assaulted in assisted living home

SEATAC (KRON) — A community near Seattle is in shock after an 83-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in her assisted living home.

The woman had her window open on the hot July afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m. she says a man climbed through that window and hit her more than once on the side of her head.

“She kind of forgets what happens at that point but she does feel that he at that point sexually assaulted her,” Sgt. Jason Houck said.

The facility is a one-story building that faces out to the street.

There are no gates or bars to keep the bad people out.

The local sheriff’s office would not say of there was any surveillance video of what happened.

No arrests have been made, but police have a description of the suspect.

He is described as a black man, about 5’8’’, with a slender but strong build.

“I have a 93-year-old grandpa. I cant imagine doing something to anybody let alone an 83-year-old woman,” Sgt. Houck said. “Obviously this person is sick. They are obviously dangerous and they need to be found.”

