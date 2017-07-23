Triple stabbing leaves one woman dead in Richmond’s north side

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are investigation a triple stabbing that happened in the city’s north side.

Officers were called to the 3300 block of North Ave. shortly before midnight for a report of a stabbing.

Once on scene they found 3 women stabbed. All three were transported to the hospital.

One of the three women died later, the second victim has non-life threatening injuries and the third victim’s condition is unknown.

There is no suspect information at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.