Sunday is National Vanilla Ice Cream Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WTNH) — If you need an excuse for ice cream, we have one for you.

National Vanilla Ice Cream day is being celebrated on Sunday!

You may be thinking that National Ice Cream Day was just a week ago, and you are correct.

However, vanilla is so special that it gets its very own day.

Why all the ice cream love lately? It’s because it’s National Ice Cream Month!

Former President Ronald Reagan designated July for the popular treat back in 1984.

Now, 8News wants to know, what’s your favorite flavor of ice cream?

