Richmond mother asks for help getting a/c fixed during recent heatwave

RICHMOND (WRIC) — A Richmond mother of four is desperate for air conditioning repairs in her northside apartment complex.

Catherine Henderson has lived at The Flats at Ginter Park for nearly two weeks and ever since moving in has dealt with a faulty A/C unit.

“The air just continued to get hotter and hotter,” Henderson said. “The thermostat went up to, I think the highest was 93 degrees.”

Countless calls to leasing agents and the apartment complex’s management resulted in finding out that the unit needs to be replaced, but no repairs are yet scheduled.

“I keep getting the run-around,” Henderson said.

8News reached out to management at The Flats at Ginter Park, but agents were unavailable for comment.

A call to the leasing office provided an automated voice message saying the company treats air conditioning outages as emergencies when the outside temperature goes above 85 degrees.

Henderson said she’s concerned for the well-being of her children, particularly her four-month old infant.

“No child, regardless of age, should be in this situation,” Henderson said.

Henderson said her leasing agent wants to provide her with a $150 credit towards her rent and the purchase of a new A/C unit.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.