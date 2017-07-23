Petersburg Police seek homicide suspect

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for a homicide suspect after a man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Petersburg.

Police said the incident happened around 2 a.m. in the 2700 block of South Crater Road. When police arrived, they found Samuel A. Gee, 53, from Petersburg, deceased from multiple gunshot wounds.

On Monday, police announced that they are looking for 28-year-old Delvon Lorenzo Brown in connection with the homicide. The 5-foot-8, 150-pound Brown is considered to be armed and dangerous. His last known address is 712 W. Washington Street in Petersburg.

If you have any information or believe that you heard or saw anything in the area, please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637. You can also reach the Petersburg Police at their non-emergency number at 804-732-4222.

