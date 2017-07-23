Petersburg man killed in early morning shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A man was shot and killed early Sunday in Petersburg, according to a statement from the city’s police department.

Police said the incident happened around 2 a.m. in the 2700 block of South Crater Road.

When police arrived, they found Samuel A. Gee, 53, from Petersburg, deceased from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police are currently in the process of gathering evidence and speaking with witnesses who were present at the time of the shooting.

So far, no suspect information or details about the events leading up to the shooting have been provided by police.

If you have any information or believe that you heard or saw anything in the area, please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637. You can also reach the Petersburg Police at their non-emergency number at 804-732-4222.

