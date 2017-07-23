Let’s Eat RVA: Pizza at Triple Crossing Brewery

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Metro area is the scene of many craft breweries, but what about a marriage of beer and food, specifically pizza?

In our continuing series of LET’S EAT RVA, Robey Martin, the food critic for Richmond Magazine and Matt DiNardo take a trip over to Triple Crossing Brewery no, not for the beer, but for the pizza.

Billy Fallen, the chef at Triple Crossing Brewery, has been in the bread business for nearly 25 years. He started making bread in Vermont and then came to Richmond a short time ago. He took his knowledge of bread and fermentation and decided to give a shot at gourmet pizzas that would tempt anyone’s tummy.

The menu at Triple Crossing Brewery usually consists of about five pizzas, with one of those being a specialty pizza.

One of the things that Billy insists on is using locally grown produce to enhance the flavor of his pizzas. During our time at Triple Crossing Brewery, Billy explained how he goes about making his Margherita pizza.

