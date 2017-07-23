Inmate dies at Chesapeake Correctional Center in Virginia

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Officials say an inmate at the Chesapeake Correctional Center died early Sunday morning because of a medical emergency.

The inmate has been identified as 47-year-old Renarto Mizzell. He was serving a four-year sentence for forgery.

Correctional security staff and medical staff responded to Mizzell at 12:56 a.m. on Sunday. Officials say the staff performed CPR and live-saving measures until first responders arrived.

The inmate was pronounced dead at approximately 1:57 a.m. on Sunday. The Chesapeake Police Department is conducting an investigation into this death.

The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office is conducting an internal investigation.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.