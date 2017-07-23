Hot Dog Day celebrations continue at Quirk’s rooftop bar

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Did you celebrate National Hot Dog Day this week?

Celebrations continued this evening in downtown Richmond, but these weren’t your average franks.

Tonight Chef David Dunlap served up gourmet hot dogs at the rooftop bar at Quirk Hotel.

Lamb and rosemary sausage was one of the flavors of the night, topped with things like broccoli rabe parmesan, confit garlic and cured lemon.

If fancy hot dogs weren’t your style there was also a roof top dog with the usual toppings like ketchup, relish and yellow mustard.

