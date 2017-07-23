Hopewell community rallying around boy who can’t smile

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The community in Hopewell is rallying around a boy who is unable to smile.

Six-year-old Jordan Keffer was born with facial palsy, meaning that one side of his face has no feeling and no muscle movement.

In September, Jordan’s family is set to meet with a specialty surgeon at the Children’s Hospital in Charlottesville.

To help with medical bills and family expenses, the community is holding a benefit motorcycle ride in the coming months.

His mother said it’s never been about appearances. It’s just been about supporting what Jordan wants.

“I don’t want Jordan to be bullied,” Jordan’s mom Ashley said. “I don’t want him to be picked on. I do believe his brothers and sister would be there to support him if that did happen, but I don’t ever want to think about that.”

The motorcycle run will be September 9 in Hopewell. Check here for more information.

You can also make a donation to help Jordan here.

