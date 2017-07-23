Hanover Sheriff’s Office honored for work in Gorondy hit and run case

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover Sheriff’s Office was honored Friday for their work investigating a hit and run that seriously injured Denise Gorondy last year.

Gorondy was seriously injured in an incident that happened in June of last year.

But thanks to the hard work of deputies and investigators, Gorondy was able to receive the prompt medical care she needed, and the man responsible for the incident was held accountable.

Since then, Gorondy has made a near full recovery.

VCU Medical Center presented deputies with a plaque thanking them for their service.

In the photo, you can see Gorondy, along with her husband Ben and Beth Broering from VCU Medical Center, presenting the award.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.