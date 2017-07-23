Church holds Law Enforcement Appreciation Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Today Richmond clergy came together to show their support for local law enforcement.

Local church communities gathered at Community Church of God in Christ for the second annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Sunday.

Those attending said that showing even a little support to local officers goes a long way.

The group also invited the family of Special Agent Michael Walter to receive a special tribute.

The service was open all law enforcement officers and their family members.

