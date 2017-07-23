Active NC manhunt for armed suspect closes part of national forest, highway

MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities Sunday afternoon continued a manhunt for an armed suspect as part of the Pisgah National Forest was closed and evacuated during the search, reports said.

On Saturday, the “armed and dangerous” suspect stole a mountain bike at gunpoint, put it in his car and he later vanished on the bike into woods Saturday, officials said.

About 40 officers are out searching for the man, who was spotted by authorities on Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday, Sliding Rock, Cradle of Forestry, Looking Glass Falls and the Pisgah Ranger Station visitor center are all closed.

Highway 276 is also closed from the Pisgah Ranger District office to the Blue Ridge Parkway. Roads and trails on the Pisgah Ranger District east of Highway 276 and south of the Blue Ridge Parkway are closed as the search continues.

The manhunt began after a breaking and entering incident that happened Saturday in Mills River and involved Phillip Michael Stroupe II, 38, of Weaverville the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office said.

After deputies spotted the suspect’s vehicle Saturday in the Pisgah National Forest, just off of U.S. Highway 276 North, they tried to perform a traffic stop but the man refused to stop and a chase began, officials said.

They say the suspect continued on Avery’s Creek Road, but then got out of his car and stole a mountain bike from a victim at gunpoint.

He then put the stolen bike in his car and the chase continued.

The suspect ended the chase Saturday when he blocked the road with his car by parking it sideways, officials said.

Deputies say he got out of the car and onto the stolen mountain bike and vanished into the woods.

Stroupe is described as a being about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with a small build. He has a shaved head and a distinct tattoo on his neck, just under his chin, deputies say.

Deputies say Stroupe has a history of violence and resisting law enforcement.

They say he has outstanding warrants in Buncombe County for kidnapping and pending charges in Yancey County.

Visitors to the Pisgah National Forest should avoid the area which includes trails and roads in the Mills River area, Yellow Gap Road, Turkey Pen Gap, Trace Ridge and Wash Creek.

Brevard Police Department, U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement, N.C. State Highway Patrol, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, and Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office all helped in the manhunt.

Stroupe has not yet been located and should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information regarding Stroupe’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 884-3168.

— WSPA-TV contributed to this report

