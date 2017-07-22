Why mosquitoes are drawn to certain environments

(WRIC) — It is pretty common knowledge that you will find mosquitoes in wooded areas, swamps, rivers, and sometimes your backyard. From spring to fall, mosquitoes can be found nearly everywhere in the United States, but they thrive the most in warm and humid environments.

They rely on water and spend their first three stages of life in it. Female mosquitoes, which feed on blood, rely on stagnant water to lay their eggs. They can lay up to 300 eggs in a “raft” that typically hatch within 48 hours. After becoming larvae and pupa, eggs can become full adults within two weeks.

Warm and shallow water provides an ideal environment for mosquitoes. It often lacks predators and is rich in organic material for larvae to feed on. That is why they are most often found in water less than 3 inches deep.

According to the American Mosquito Control Association, most species are likely to breed around their house and are normally weak fliers.

Windy and rainy conditions would disrupt mosquito development. However, areas that are prone to flooding or stay damp days later could become ideal breeding grounds for these pesky insects.

Because they are so water dependent, hot and dry weather depletes water supplies for egg and larval development. Meanwhile, temperatures below 50 degrees limit or eliminate mosquito activity.

Before winter arrives, it is important to dispose standing water around your house and to cover up when heading outdoors.

