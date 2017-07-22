Richmond organization keeping senior citizens cool during summer

RICHMOND (WRIC) — As the summer heat continues to rise across Central Virginia, local organizations are taking extra steps to keep senior citizens safe.

Senior Connections dedicates each summer to providing fans and air conditioning for low-income seniors who need cooling assistance.

Care Coordination Manager Jo Simms said the program has been running for about 27 years.

She said demand is high for air conditioning units.

“This summer we started out with 55 air conditioners and we have depleted our supply,” Simms said.

Simms said the organization started with about 120 fans. Now, it’s down to about 60.

Seniors who need a fan can fill out an application and if they meet the guidelines, they get a voucher to pick up a fan from Lowe’s.

For those who don’t have access to air conditioning, Simms suggests doing welfare checks on these senior citizens.

“We just ask other people, neighbors, friends, family, to please check on the seniors, especially if they live alone, to see if they’re okay,” Simms said.

Senior Connections is accepting donations to be able to purchase more air conditioners and fans for senior citizens in need.

