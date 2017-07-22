Restaurant in New York limits drivers with kids to only 1 drink

CLIFTON PARK, NY (WTEN) – If you dine at Peddlers in Clifton Park, New York with your children and you’re the one driving home, you’ll be notified that you can only have one alcoholic drink.

“Are you excited about the track? Are you going?” Melisa Gravelle, GM of Peddlers Bar & Bistro, said.

Gravelle is gearing up for a busy summer, but not forgetting about a policy she says is very close to her heart.

“We love children. Everybody loves children and children don’t have a voice.”

That’s one of the reasons Gravelle says the restaurant limits how much alcohol those dining with children can have. If you’re the adult driving yourself and a child or children home you are only allowed to have one alcoholic drink.

“I could never live with myself knowing that I killed somebody driving. I could never do that so and it’s a choice that you can avoid.”

Longtime Peddlers bartender Cheryl Faas says most times it’s an easy policy to enforce.

“We believe in it that much where you know you just politely explain the policy and the nice thing is we explain it ahead of time.”

If you don’t abide by the policy you will be asked to leave. Some waitresses take the brunt of those who disagree with the policy.

“They do get berated at the tables and some come back very upset but the managers go to the table and they explain, we’re not picking on parents, it’s just something that we feel in our hearts is something that we can do in order to help,” Gravelle said.

Many customers I found enjoying their meals had no problem with the policy.

“Why take the chance, definitely doesn’t make any sense. That way you keep those people off the road,” Greg Culver, of Greenwich, said.

“I’m a former educator and I think it’s a great policy,” Barb Buckley, of Clifton Park, said. “When you think about the responsibility that a parent has to protect their children, I think it’s a great policy. I’m behind them 100 percent.”

Judy Peck says the rule is comforting.

“I now have a great granddaughter and I would love to think that her parents could only have one drink and then be able to go and drive,” Peck, of Rotterdam Junction, said.

Legally, the restaurant does have the right to enforce their rule.

The policy has been in effect at the restaurant since 2010.

