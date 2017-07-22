Powhatan community shows support for family of fallen special agent

Related Coverage VSP Special Agent Mike Walter

POWHATAN, Va. (WRIC) — Music and friendly chatter were all part of a celebration of the life of fallen Virginia State Police Special Agent Mike Walter and a show of support for the family he left behind.

The Metro Richmond Police Emerald Society (MRPES) hosted the event at the County Seat Restaurant and Gathering Place in Powhatan to raise money for Walter’s wife and three children.

“Obviously they’re still grieving,” says Marshall Young of the MRPES. “It was obviously a shock to them, but the impressions that I’m getting is they’re very pleased with the outpouring of support and the showing of the community about how much they care.”

Walter was shot to death in the line of duty in Mosby Court in May.

“Look at the turnout,” gestures Kelly Wince. “Look at how many people have come out. That right there just shows how much Special Agent Walter was appreciated and how much people care about our law enforcement officers.”

Wince co-founded the group United for Blue. She hopes the tragic death of Walter serves as a reminder that communities need to take a moment to thank an officer for his or her work.

“We need to build our relationships,” Wince says. “We need to all come together because in the end we need each other.”

All the money raised from silent auctions, raffles and t-shirt sales at the event goes directly to Walter’s family.

You can also follow this link to make a donation to his memorial fund.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.