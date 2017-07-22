Man found shot to death in apartment parking lot in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va, (WRIC) — Richmond police are investigating a shooting that has left one man dead.

Officers responded to a call about shots being fired in the 1900 block of Hopkins Road around 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

Once on scene, they found a man unresponsive in the rear parking lot of an apartment complex suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com